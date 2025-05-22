Less humid Thursday with most showers and cloud cover remaining south

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Temperatures in the mid 60s early Thursday morning are coming along with less humidity, making for a morning without fog concerns heading out the door. A good amount of cloud cover early in the day will gradually make way for more sunshine, as temperatures warm through the 80s and reach the 90s for highs by the middle part of the afternoon. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out for boaters on the Apalachee Bay or our southernmost counties in the Big Bend, but the vast majority see rain stay away for the duration of the day Thursday and into the weekend.

Overnight, some passing clouds make way for mostly clear skies overnight, as temperatures once again bottom out in the low to mid 60s early Friday morning. This weekend kicks off with mostly sunny skies that continue Sunday evening. Dry weather continues this weekend, even as a tad bit more humidity gradually enters the area.

Next week looks to feature passing clouds with spotty to scattered storms back in the mix by midweek as another frontal system approaches. Highs remain in the 90s the next 7 days as overnight lows creep back up into the lower 70s by next week.

