A sunny Monday comes along with low humidity with a hot afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Mostly clear skies Monday morning have allowed temperatures to cool off into the mid to upper 60s for lows early Monday morning. Lots of sunshine to start the day will help warm temperatures into the 80s by 10 am with highs reaching the lower 90s by the mid-afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny throughout much of the day as humidity levels remain low.

Calm winds continue into the overnight hours, as mostly clear skies allow temperatures to once again fall into the 60s for lows. Tuesday features mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s, with humidity returning overnight into Wednesday. This sets up spotty storm chances for the day on Wednesday and makes the air feel much more muggy.

The week ends with scattered storms across the area as highs return to the 90s and lows bottom out around the 70 degree mark.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.