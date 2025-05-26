Spotty showers return Tuesday afternoon as sun and clouds seen across the day

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Brief and localized showers and storms have popped up across parts of our southern Georgia counties to end Memorial Day, with the chance for a brief shower or storm possible before midnight. The rest of the area is seeing mostly clear skies as highs reached the 90s for most of the area. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s overnight after falling below the 80 degree mark by 10pm. Mostly clear skies come along with humidity overnight as lows bottom out in the lower 70s early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday begins with partly cloudy skies, with temperatures warming through the 70s and 80s over the course of the morning hours. Highs reach the mid-90s during the afternoon as some spotty showers develop around and north of I-10. One or two of the storms that develop have the chance at reaching severe limits, but the severe threat remains low with a damaging wind gust and small hail the main threats.

Increasing rain coverage comes into play with a few more clouds into the end of the week, but not everyone will see rain each afternoon. Scattered storms Wednesday become more widely scattered later this week before somewhat drier weather comes into play this weekend.

