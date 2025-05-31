A sunny start Sunday brings a warm and dry end to the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Highs in the 90s Saturday have come along with drier weather and less humidity as sunshine has dominated the Big Bend and South Georgia. A light breeze out of the northwest will continue to keep humidity low and skies clear during the overnight hours as temperatures fall through the 70s and after midnight slowly drop through the 60s.

Sunday starts off with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s warming through the 70s and into the 80s by 11 am. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s and lowers 90s and rain remains away to end the weekend. Partly Cloudy skies come into play during the afternoon time frame.

Calm weather continues into the workweek as partly cloudy skies come along with gradually increasing humidity. This brings lows back up into the 70s by Wednesday morning and highs in the mid 90s for much of the week. A spotty shower or storm chance can be introduced by the end of the week, but no rain is not likely before then.

