Hot and sunny Friday with dry weather lasting through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Mostly clear skies Friday morning are kicking off a weekend of sunny and dry weather, even though the afternoons will remain hot. Little cloud cover comes along with lower humidity to close out the workweek, allowing temperatures to quickly rise through the 70s and 80s over the course of the morning hours. This afternoon sees highs peak in the 90s, with a high UV Index meaning putting on sunscreen will be important!

Skies remain clear into the day on Saturday and most of the day on Sunday, although Sunday and Monday will feature an increase in humidity levels once again to close out the holiday weekend. This will come along with some very hot weather each afternoon with mid to upper 90s for forecast highs all weekend long. An isolated pop-up storm cannot be ruled out Sunday and Monday, but scattered rain chances hold off until Tuesday.

Tuesday through Thursday feature a few more clouds along with scattered hit-or-miss storms, as overnight lows only fall into the 70s while highs continue to reach the 90s.

While the weather will cooperate rain-wise for most of Memorial Day Weekend, make sure to find ways to stay cool as temperatures get quite toasty!

