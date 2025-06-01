Lots of sunshine with low humidity continues Monday as highs reach the 90s

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Highs reached the upper 80s and low 90s across the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday as sunshine was prevalent with another day of lower humidity. Temperatures overnight will gradually fall through the 70s before bottoming out in the upper 60s around sunrise Monday morning. This will come along with passing clouds, that will be greatest in coverage around midnight.

Monday features lots of sunshine and clear sky as temperatures warm through the 70s and 80s over the course of the morning, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the middle of the afternoon. Dry weather continues on Monday even as it gets hot out in the sunshine, especially in the afternoon.

Tuesday features more sunshine across the area with humidity slowly entering the region as rain chances creep up into isolated coverage by Wednesday. A nearby low pressure system later this week will help bring more scattered storm coverage for Thursday and Friday before more spotty storms are expected next weekend. Highs reach the 90s each afternoon with lows around the 70 degree mark.

