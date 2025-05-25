A mostly sunny Memorial Day wraps up with spotty inland showers to end the day

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Scattered showers and storms across the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday evening have helped cool down temperatures as brief periods of shower activity begins to wind down. Overnight, a few clouds passing overhead will come along with a humid feel to the air as temperatures fall through the 70s and bottom out in the lower 70s and upper 60s just after sunrise Monday morning.

Memorial Day will start off with lots of sunshine as temperatures heat up quickly into the 80s by 10 am and 90s by the early afternoon. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out as early as 2 or 3pm north of I-10 and in our southern Georgia counties, but this storm activity is expected to be localized and brief in nature. Trips to the coast for activities at the beach and boating on the Gulf will be met with drier and sunny skies.

A damaging wind gust cannot be ruled out in our northernmost counties, but that threat is expected to remain low.

More scattered storm coverage is in play Tuesday and beyond, returning to the forecast each afternoon with highs in the 90s and low in the 70s. Drier weather is forecast for next weekend, but a spotty shower is still possible to kick off June as lows fall into the 60s and highs reach the upper 80s and 90s.

