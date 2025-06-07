Scattered storms return Sunday afternoon with potential for gusty wind and hail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms Saturday afternoon have brought short bursts of rainfall to parts of the area, mostly concentrated in areas south and east along the I-10 and I-75 corridors. The scattered nature of storms have allowed some drier spots to heat up into the mid 90s while more stormy areas have cooled off into the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight, storms will dissipate and temperatures gradually fall through the 80s and 70s. Skies remain partly cloudy as humidity across the area brings the potential for patchy areas of fog early Sunday morning.

Morning lows bottoming out in the mid 70s quickly warm into the 80s by 10am as skies remain partly cloudy and most areas see rain hold off. Scattered showers developing during the early afternoon hours can bring localized thunderstorms to parts of the area, appearing like pieces of popcorn over the region on radar. A damaging wind gust and small hail cannot be ruled out, but this threat will remain isolated and localized in nature. This risk remains low, but is a tad higher in our Southern Georgia counties rather than Big Bend.

Highs reach the mid 90s in areas that remain a little drier Sunday afternoon, but a passing shower or storm can keep these highs in the upper 80s or lower 90s.

Monday features the greatest chance for rain over the next few days, with more widespread showers and storms. This will keep highs in the upper 80s for most, with a few drier areas having a shot at reaching the 90s. Scattered afternoon storms continue all week long with partly cloudy skies across the region. Generally, highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s should be expected.

