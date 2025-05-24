A mostly sunny start Sunday makes way for spotty storms during the afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A hot and mostly sunny Saturday afternoon has made it feel like summer across the Big Bend and South Georgia, even as rain stayed away. Overnight, mostly clear skies continue as temperatures gradually fall through the 80s and 70s, with overnight lows just above or below the 70 degree mark.

Sunday sees an uptick in humidity levels as the morning remains mostly sunny. A spotty shower or storm cannot be ruled out throughout the day, with hit-or-miss storms around the region during the middle part of the afternoon. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s over the course of the morning peak in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Memorial Day features partly cloudy skies with hot and humid conditions. Highs reach the mid 90s once again, before the afternoon brings the chance at an isolated shower or storm. Most look to stay dry Monday, but keep an eye to the radar to see if any outdoors festivities need to be brought inside for an hour or so during the afternoon.

More scattered storm coverage comes into play by Tuesday and continuing all week long. This comes along with a few more clouds as highs reach the low to mid 90s and overnight lows only cool off to the 70s. The end of May brings more warm weather with more chances at rain than earlier weeks in the month.

