Scattered storms Wednesday afternoon make way for less humidity to end workweek

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Patchy areas of fog developing Wednesday morning will come along with partly cloudy skies into the midday hours. A few more clouds come along with scattered storms near noontime as a frontal system approaches from the west. Periods of rain and thunder Wednesday afternoon last into the evening commute home from work, and while most are not expected to see severe weather, a damaging wind gust or localized small hail cannot be ruled out. Highs peak in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region this afternoon.

Storms clear out for most of the area by sunset this evening, and as the cold front moves through, humidity will begin to drop over the course of the overnight hours. Thursday starts off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. While the day starts off with slightly cooler temperatures, afternoon highs warm up into the low 90s once again, although with less humidity.

This weekend features mostly sunny skies across the area with overnight lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 90s. Rain stays away for most of the area, but the chance for spotty to scattered storms returns early next week as highs warm into the mid 90s.

