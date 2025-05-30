Know Your Zone: Emergency managers say coastal residents should be prepared to move ahead of storms

Wakulla County officials urge residents to know their evacuation zones as hurricane season begins.

That's especially true for those south of Highway 98 (Zone A).

Watch the video to hear from Emergency Management Director Jennifer Nagy. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



With hurricane season here, Wakulla County leaders are reminding neighbors to know their zones.

Here's why emergency officials say that’s especially important for people living south of Highway 98.

Jennifer Nagy, Director of Emergency Management at WCSO, explained, “It’s very important in this community to be aware of the dangers of storm surge especially if you’re south of 98. That’s our Zone A, and it’s always the first to evacuate because it’s right along the coastline.”

Evacuations can be countywide, like during Hurricane Idalia. If you’re told to leave, officials say don’t wait. Once winds top 35 miles per hour, it may be too late to leave safely.

You should take the essentials: ID, important documents, chargers, extra clothes, medications, and cash.

Nagy added, “We’re such a storm surge-prone area. That’s the biggest thing I want to stress. Know your zone, know we’re vulnerable, and always have a plan whether you stay or leave.”

You can find your evacuation zone here, and your evacuation checklist here.

