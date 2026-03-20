ON THE ROAD: WTXL ABC 27 heads to Wakulla County Friday

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Friday, March 20th, WTXL ABC 27 continues our ON THE ROAD Neighborhood Tour. Tonight we're heading to Wakulla County.

First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold, along with neighborhood reporters Serena Davanzo, and Maya Sargent will be live in the field showcasing what makes this place special.

We'll be live from the Lodge at Wakulla Springs for our 5:00 & 6:00 p.m. newscasts. We'll also be having our first listening session at the Lodge from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Neighbors are encouraged to come out and tell us what's happening in their neighborhoods.

Wakulla County is located south of Tallahassee, bordered by Liberty, Franklin, and Jefferson Counties. According to the county's website, it was founded on March 11, 1843, when Port Leon was destroyed by a hurricane and storm surge, and its residents moved to Newport.

(Courtesy: swgethanol.com) wakulla county

The website says some people believe Wakulla is named for the Timucuan Indian word (kala), meaning “spring of water” or “mysterious water, ” possibly referring to Wakulla Springs, which is one of the world's largest springs.

Serena Davanzo has been sharing the wonderful and unique stories of Wakulla County since August 2025. This week, she highlighted just some of the things and places that make Wakulla what it is, like the economic growth from small businesses, the natural coastline and protected forests that boost tourism, the impact of local filmmakers, and what makes Wakulla County special.

WTXL ABC 27 began our ON THE ROAD coverage in 2024. Other cities we have visited have been Valdosta, Thomasville, Bainbridge, Steinhatchee, and Tallahassee.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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