ON THE ROAD: Through protected forests and natural coastlines, Wakulla County's tourism boosts local economy

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — When people think of Wakulla County, they think of nature and coastlines. These features are exactly what draw visitors in, and ABC 27's Serena Davanzo went ON THE ROAD to learn more about why it is important to help promote tourism for the county.

Wakulla County is made up of over 70% protected forest lands and 85% natural coastlines. With that, it can attract a variety of adventurers, including hikers, kayakers, birders, and more.

The Wakulla County Tourism Development Council says that people coming to visit support the local economy. Cypress Rudloe, a member of the Tourism Development Council, says Wakulla County is one of the leading tourist destinations for natural North Florida experiences.

"They're going to come over, they're going to visit the aquarium, they're going to look at great seafood, and they're going to be like 'that fish looks tasty. I'm going to go over to this restaurant, eat some grouper,' and then they're spending their they're bringing revenue in that creates jobs, that creates an industry, and it's an industry that is an eco-based tourism industry," Rudloe said.

Wakulla teaches people to love nature, Rudloe said.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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