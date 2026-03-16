ON THE ROAD: What makes Wakulla County special? Neighbors share what they love about their community

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Wakulla County residents say natural beauty, outdoor access, and a tight-knit community define their home along the Gulf Coast.

Neighbors in Wakulla County have a lot to say about what makes their community special — and while the answers vary, a few themes rise to the top: natural resources, a love of the outdoors, and, above all, the people.

ABC27's Serena Davanzo went on the road to hear directly from Wakulla County residents about what sets their community apart.

When asked what makes Wakulla County what it is, the answers came quickly.

Richard Thompson pointed to fishing. Everett Zak said sports. Brent Thurmond cited history. Fletcher Harrell and others kept coming back to one word: the people.

Andrea Carter said the county's relationship with the land is a defining feature.

"Our natural resources, the fact that two thirds of our county are owned by the federal or state government," Carter said.

That protected land includes the Apalachicola National Forest, the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, and Wakulla Springs State Park.

Cathy Gray Frank's family has called Wakulla County home since 1850, when they came from the Carolinas.

"I would say it was the natural resources and that there's so much history here, and the family's been here for so long," Frank said. "We settled here in 1850, and it's just been an expansion of our family all over the county. So we love it here because, like, we have visitors come here, they come here because there are so many trees. So we love it because of that reason."

But more than the land, neighbors said it is the warmth of the people that defines Wakulla County.

Edison Zak said the friendliness of those around him stands out most.

"For me, it's the people that live around here because you never know who you'll meet," Zak said. "Most people are just extremely nice. Every person I meet always greets to me with a smile that makes my day."

Harrell said that kindness extends to action when someone is in need.

"Well, when there's a need that arises in the community, we always have people volunteer stepping up to fill that need," Harrell said. "Yesterday on Facebook, as a lady who needed a tarp for furniture she had stored outside of the bed with the bad weather coming in, immediately, somebody replied, 'I have one. I'll be there in a few minutes to help you get it covered.'"

Residents acknowledge that Wakulla County has changed over the years, but many say the small-town character has held on. Donna Kay said she does not expect that to change.

"I've been in big cities, and Wakulla is still a small town, and it's gonna grow, but it's not gonna turn out to be like a big city, because the people here are a homegrown people and they respect each other, and I just don't see it changing to the big urban areas, the metro areas," Kay said.

Whether residents are newcomers or carry family roots stretching back more than 183 years, pride in Wakulla County runs deep. Emily Zak put it simply.

"Well, Wakulla is Wakulla," Zak said. "I think, first of all, because of the people, we're very connected."

In her short time covering Wakulla County, Davanzo said the community welcomed her with open arms — and that is what makes it special.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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