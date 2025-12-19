FAMU to discuss head football coach contract for former Rattler Quinn Gray

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida A&M University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting next Tuesday, December 23rd, to discuss the proposed contract of Quinn Gray as the new head football coach, following the firing of James Colzie III earlier this month.

Gray is a former FAMU quarterback. At FAMU, he became the all-time leader in passing yards, pass attempts, pass completions, and touchdown passes. In 2020, he was inducted into both the MEAC and FAMU Hall of Fames. In 2023, he became the head coach at Albany State. He also coached at Lincoln High for three years.

The draft contract says Gray's contract would run through December 2030, with his base salary starting at $240,000. It also includes a $25,000 signing bonus to be paid by June 30, 2026. Gray will also receive an annual 5% retention bonus each contract year, contingent on remaining in his position. By year 5, his contract would be $320,000 annually.

The contract says the university will provide Gray with an annual budget of $1.2 million for assistant coaches and support staff salaries and benefits. This includes up to 10 full-time assistant coaches, with three eligible for two-year employment agreements, plus two quality control positions and four graduate assistants.

Additional benefits include a monthly car allowance of $850, cell phone stipend, 12 complimentary tickets for each home game, and participation in all university employee benefit programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and tuition waivers.

The contract includes performance incentive compensation for academic and athletic achievements.

Termination provisions include severance pay not exceeding 20 weeks of compensation if Gray is terminated without cause. If Gray voluntarily leaves for another coaching position, he would owe liquidated damages ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, depending on the type and level of position.

The meeting begins at 9:00 a.m. You can read the full draft contract by clicking here.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

