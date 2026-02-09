Highland Games bring Scottish tradition and strength competition to Tallahassee

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Ancient Scottish strength meets modern Tallahassee at the 2026 Tallahassee Highland Games. Local athletes took on the caber toss and stone throw while families reconnected with their Scottish roots.

Local athlete Derek Barnhardt stepped up to compete in some of Scotland's oldest tests of strength at the 2026 Highland Games, taking on challenges like the open stone throw and caber toss.

"The amount of technique and strength you really have to have it's just raw," Barnhardt said. "You have to know what you're doing to avoid hurting yourself and to keep up with the other guys, because there are some monsters out there."

The stones are massive, and the challenge is intense, but this competition isn't just about brute strength.

The Highland Games trace their roots back centuries, when Scottish clans gathered not to fight, but to compete, celebrate, and come together.

"Basically a giant family barbeque, it became a huge tradition, kind of like a strength rite to passage," said Ryan May, Tallahassee Highlands Games President.

That same spirit was alive in Tallahassee over the weekend.

For some, the festival is a chance to compete, and for others it's a chance to reconnect with their roots.

"I think it is good to appreciate everyone's culture and also get to know the types of things your people use to eat and dance and do together, it really helps you get in touch with your ancestors," said Madison Kvamme, local Scottish resident.

May says moments like these are exactly why the Highland Games matter, bringing culture to life while also supporting the local economy and small businesses.

"All the beer proceeds go directly to the nonprofit," May said. "We use that revenue to train the businesses to help them travel to other festivals across the country."

Back on the field, as stones are lifted and the cheers grow louder, for athletes like Barnhardt, the reward goes far beyond the competition; it's about connection.

"I think it brings new life to the city," Barnhardt said. "It brings people in from Georgia, all over the state; we have people from California competing today."

Barnhardt says the Highland Games have become a place where culture is shared, and connections are made for residents here in Tallahassee.

