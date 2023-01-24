Former Florida A&M football stand-out officially introduced at Albany State

ALBANY, Ga. (WTXL) — A Rattler turned a Golden Ram. Former Florida A&M quarterback Quinn Gray was officially introduced as the head football coach at Albany State. Gray also coached at Lincoln for three seasons. At FAMU, he became the all-time leader in passing yards, pass attempts, pass completions and touchdown passes. In 2020, he was inducted into both the MEAC and FAMU Hall of Fames.

Gray asked people Monday to be all-in at Albany State, a mantra he practices every day.

"The attitude, the little things, the love, you can apply not only to football, but everything in life that you come across, so, it stuck with me," he said. "For me, it's something when you're a head coach and you're giving back, it's something that you give back to your young men and hopefully it sticks with them."

Albany State finished last season 7-3.

