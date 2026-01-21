Suspect accused in Ethan Pritchard shooting denied bond in court Wednesday

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — One of the suspects accused in the shooting of Ethan Pritchard appeared in court Wednesday morning after requesting a bond hearing.

Jayden Bodison, one of three suspects charged in the case, was in court at 9 a.m. seeking bond. The judge ultimately denied that request, keeping Bodison held without bond according to the Gadsden County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

According to the clerk, during the hearing, the state presented multiple exhibits, including a diagram of the apartment complex where the shooting occurred and two videos — one of which showed the shooting itself.

Both the defense and the state presented impact statements in court. Bodison’s parents spoke, along with one of his former coaches. The state also called several individuals to speak, including Ethan Pritchard himself, his father, his aunt, and his aunt’s daughter, according to the Gadsden County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

The state also presented a witness who also spoke out in court, Special Agent Brandon Dias, with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Bodison is one of three suspects charged in connection with the shooting. Authorities say Bodison, Caron Miller, and Anthony Glenn are each charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Ethan Pritchard was shot in August 2025 near the Havana Heights Apartments in Havana. Investigators believe the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity, possibly connected to an earlier drive-by shooting in the area.

All three suspects remain in custody and are being held without bond.

