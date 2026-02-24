Leon County demands $33K from Florida Sun Estates 2 owner over water outage crisis

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County is taking formal action against the owner of Florida Sun Estates 2 Mobile Home Park, demanding repayment of $33,000 in county funds spent on emergency water and sanitation services after the park failed to maintain a working water system.

The Leon County Attorney's Office sent a letter to counsel for the park owner demanding repayment. The county is also demanding rent abatement for residents during the days they had no water. Officials have given the owner until March 13, 2026, to confirm repayment and outline rent relief.

Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban said the county will protect residents when a property owner fails to meet basic health and safety standards — but taxpayers should not foot the bill.

County documents state that residents had been without continuous running water since at least February 1st, 2026. During their February 10th board meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to take action.

"Operating without water is a direct violation of the Florida administrative code. In no way, shape, or form should Leon County taxpayers have to come out of pocket due to a negligent landlord," Caban said.

The outage impacted all 44 permitted spaces in the park. In response, the county stepped in, delivering drinking water and installing portable restrooms and showers, including ADA accessible units.

When the Florida Department of Health inspected the property, investigators determined the park had not been operating with a valid permit and had been out of compliance with state law for nearly four months.

Caban says the mobile home park now has an active permit. I reached out to the park owner's attorney for comment and am waiting to hear back. The county says it expects repayment and relief for residents.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.