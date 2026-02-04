"I don't want to feel dirty": Leon County mobile home residents have not had running water for days

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Families at a Leon County mobile home park have been without running water for 5 days. One resident who needs dialysis says she can't even shower.

Residents at the Florida Sun Estates Two mobile home park in Leon County say they have been without running water for 5 days, leaving them unable to bathe, cook, or flush toilets in their homes.

The park has more than 44 lots, including 4 privately owned properties. Only one of those private lots is connected to city water.

For many residents, this has become a health and financial emergency.

Judy Brown and her daughter Charity Brown have lived in this community for 23 years. Judy receives dialysis 3 times a week and says not being able to shower is a serious health concern.

"Well I want to go smelling fresh, you know. I don't want to feel dirty, and I haven't been able to shower, and that's really inconveniencing us," Judy Brown said.

Her daughter Charity says the family pays a water bill directly to the park but has been forced to buy bottled water just to flush the toilet.

"My daughter just spent $12 bringing home 10 gallons so that we can try to attempt to flush our toilet, but then I don't have another $10 to go buy more water," Charity Brown said.

Steve Branch has lived in the park for 20 years and owns his lot. He says his family is also using bottled water for basic tasks and dirty dishes are piling up.

Branch says there is a water leak somewhere on the property, and management shut off the supply to try to address the problem. But he believes the system was never built to serve this many homes.

"They are 44+ homes in this trailer park, and they are all being fed by this residential meter that is really meant for one household," Steve Branch said.

Residents received a text message from the management company Tuesday morning that read in part: "We have had our technician onsite to check and it has been determined that this is a CITY issue."

Residents say they received another text message stating there is a main line break and a plumber will have to fix it.

Property records show the owner is listed as an LLC based in Maitland, Florida. The property sold for $1.2 million in 2021.

I contacted the management office on Roberts Avenue to ask when water service will be restored. At this point, we have not received a response or a return call.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

