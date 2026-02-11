Leon County seeks reimbursement from mobile home park owner after water crisis

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County commissioners are pushing for reimbursement from a mobile home park owner after neighbors there did not have access to running water for 5 days.

Leon County commissioners are demanding that the owner of Florida Sun Estates Two mobile home park reimburse taxpayers for emergency relief costs after residents went without water for five days.

In a unanimous vote, commissioners directed the county attorney to send a formal demand letter to the property owner seeking reimbursement for more than $33,000 in county expenses.

"I'm extremely disappointed that basically we had a localized human health crisis due to a negligent landlord," Commission chairman Christian Caban said.

County Administrator Vincent Long told the board the county spent tens of thousands of dollars to support residents during the water outage.

"Total operational costs were approximately $33,000 and we're pursuing all available avenues to recoup those expenses," Long said.

The county's emergency response included delivering pallets of bottled water and installing temporary shower and restroom units at the mobile home park while plumbers made repairs to restore water service.

Caban also updated commissioners on calls his office has received from tenants alleging possible retaliation from the landlord following the water crisis. He said the county will continue monitoring that situation.

Commissioners argued that taxpayers should not bear the cost of emergency water, sanitation units and support services that became necessary due to the property owner's negligence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

