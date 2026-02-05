NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Water service has been restored to a Leon County mobile home park after a 5-day outage. The county threatened $500 daily fines if issues persist.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Water service restored to Leon County mobile home park after 5-day outage

Water service has been restored to residents at Florida Sun Estates Two mobile home park in Northwest Tallahassee after a five-day outage that left families without running water.

Plumbers worked into the evening Wednesday to restore service across the park, with most residents reporting their water returned between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"The water was out for five days. It was pretty hard, you know, not being able to flush toilet or do dishes," said Darren White, a neighbor whose service returned around 5 p.m.

White said he was grateful to see Leon County step in to help residents during the crisis.

"It meant a lot. It really showed that you know people will come together to ensure that things get done and to make sure that you know we have the essentials that we need," White said.

Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban and the county health department visited the park Wednesday to check conditions and support neighbors. County and city staff delivered pallets of bottled water and went door-to-door to assess needs while repairs were underway.

The property manager told ABC 27 the problem was caused by frozen pipes during the recent cold snap.

Caban said the county is prepared to take enforcement action if service is not fully restored, including fines of $500 per day beginning Thursday.

"There's two separate fines that we will be able to pursue. One I believe is not having the running water. The second is going to be a code enforcement," Caban said.

Property records show the owner is listed as an LLC based in Maitland, Florida.

Caban posted that sanitation services will be deployed and fully operational by 2 a.m., including ADA restrooms, handwashing stations, and showers. Bottled water will also be delivered to each property.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.