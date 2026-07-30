Midday Update: LCTA pushes back on budget, A call to end political attacks, and more

Thursday, July 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Thursday Forecast: This midday, we are once again in a Heat Advisory, but the clouds and storms can cool us off. There is also a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather, so an isolated severe storm can pop up. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Another dose of storms 7-30-2026

2) Tallahassee candidates call for end to political attacks. Tallahassee Commissioner Jeremy Matlow called for "calm in the community" Wednesday ahead of the start of primary early voting on Aug. 8th.

Tallahassee candidates address recent political attacks ahead of August primary early voting

3) Leon County teacher union pushes back on budget with no raises. The tentative budget passed in a 4-1 vote July 28th, but negotiations didn't end there. On July 29th, the Leon Classroom Teachers Association returned to the bargaining table.

Leon County teachers union pushes back on tentative budget that includes no raises for staff

4) One suspect arrested, another sought in Valdosta homicide. Police announced Wednesday that 18-year-old Bernard Foster Jr. was arrested without incident after detectives received information about his whereabouts in the Hudson Dockett area.

One Suspect Arrested, One Still Sought in Valdosta Homicide as Police Urge Calm Amid Community Concerns

5) Judge weighs whether Amendment 3 ballot language is a political sales pitch. Three different lawsuits are challenging the measure, but their arguments are largely the same: the ballot language is biased, misleading and written to persuade voters rather than neutrally explain the amendment.

Florida property tax amendment faces legal pile-on over ballot language

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.