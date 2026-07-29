SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Leon County School Board's tentative budget is drawing pushback from the teachers' union and concern from parents over what it could mean for classrooms this school year.

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Leon County teachers union pushes back on tentative budget that includes no raises for staff

The tentative budget passed in a 4-1 vote July 28th, but negotiations didn't end there. On July 29th, the Leon Classroom Teachers Association returned to the bargaining table. The association says the biggest sticking point is that the tentative budget does not set aside money for salary increases for teachers or other district employees.

Leon Classroom Teachers Association President Scott Mazur said the lack of raises could make it harder for the district to keep experienced educators in the classroom.

"Operationally, it will continue the operations, but what's going to happen is you're going to have more turnover... If you value people, if you invest in people... there's less turnover," Mazur said.

Leon County School Board Member Dr. Marcus Nicolas said the July 28th vote doesn't mean the budget is final and that it can still be changed.

"We've put a referendum out to the community for a millage increase that will offer additives to supplement the salaries of our teachers where we fall short that is going to our local community in a referendum in November. Hopefully our community steps up where the state has not stepped up and provided our teachers the raises that they so well deserve," Nicolas said.

Mazur said without a plan for raises, more employees could leave the district, making it harder to fill classroom vacancies before students return to school.

That concern is shared by parent Jasmyne Arnold, who said teachers need more money and resources.

"I'm an early childhood educator myself. I do feel that other educators and our community deserve better pay," Arnold said.

District and union leaders are continuing negotiations. Mazur said he hopes those talks lead to changes before the school board takes its final budget vote on September 8th.

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