First To Know Weather - Another Round Of Storms

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the upper to mid 70s this morning, and it doesn't feel as muggy as it was to start yesterday. Things are a little nicer after the front came through yesterday, but the humidity will linger, leading to the heat index from around 105 to 110. We are once again in a Heat Advisory today, but the clouds and storms can cool us off.

We'll be dealing with a few isolated storms through the morning, but stronger storms can pop up through midday and into the evening. We are in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather so an isolated severe storm can pop up. Strong wind gusts and frequent lightning are our main concern. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s.

This front will hang around for at least a week, continuing to create storms and rain. This includes the weekend, so have an indoor plan b at the ready.

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