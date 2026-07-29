DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee Commissioner Jeremy Matlow called for "calm in the community" Wednesday ahead of the Aug. 8 primary early voting start.

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Tallahassee candidates address recent political attacks ahead of August primary early voting

"Over the next three weeks whether you're a supporter of mine, my opponents, the Republican PACs meddling in our elections or you just want to see the world burn, it's time to stop the smears, stop the lies, stop the scary ads and stick to the issues," Matlow said.

His message follows the discovery that his now-resigned campaign manager posted a police body-cam video through a fake conservative Facebook page called “Tallahassee Conservatives.”

The video targeted city commission candidate Talethia Edwards, showing a 2024 dispute with Orlando Police Department over her car being towed over a violation of handicap permit use.

Edwards says moving forward starts with a formal apology from his campaign.

“I think that first starts with a formal apology from his campaign, as well as my opponent, P.J. Perez, who they employed this campaign manager on both campaigns, not just one, and a formal apology to the citizens of Tallahassee and the conservative residents in our community that was also misrepresented,” she said.

Mayoral candidate Daryl Parks also held his own press conference Monday, denouncing the video's release.

"This is a deliberate attempt to inflame division and mislead the public, and Tallahassee deserves better than that. Mayors lead people, not parties. Mayors lead communities, not ideologies," Parks said.

Matlow, again, denied any personal involvement in the video's release and accused Parks and current elected leaders of villainizing him.

"I stand here today to show the old guard is desperate to maintain control of our local government. They want to continue ruling with a three-two iron fist enforcing an unpopular agenda against our will. That is what is truly at stake in this election," Matlow said.

When asked whether calling for calm while criticizing opponents was contradictory, Matlow pushed back.

"Attorney Parks had a press conference and made large accusations against me. I'm just debunking those accusations today," Matlow said.

Edwards said she plans to remain focused on the issues ahead of the primary.

"Kudos that Commissioner Matlow is calling for this peace, but it was Commissioner Matlow and my opponent, P.J. Perez, his campaign manager, and she works in the campaign of P.J. Perez, who started this. My focus has been, and continues to be, on how do we move this community forward? Not dirty politics and attacks," Edwards said.

Early voting runs from Aug. 8-16.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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