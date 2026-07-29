SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County School Board approved a tentative budget for the 2026-2027 school year in a 4-1 vote, a decision that could affect taxpayers and classrooms across the district.

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Leon County School Board approves tentative 2026-27 budget in a 4-1 vote

The budget includes an increase in a proposed property tax rate of 5.343 mills.

District leaders say much of that funding is required by the state in order for the district to receive state education funding.

While the millage rates passed unanimously, District 1 school board member Alva Smith voted against the overall budget, citing concerns about spending priorities.

"I'm going to be a 'no' on the budget this year until we find a way to make the deep cuts to support our teachers or support staff," Smith said.

Smith said those deeper cuts could include consolidating schools, reducing the number of school buildings, cutting assistant principal positions, and trimming administrative overhead.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the district is not at that point yet, arguing those decisions require careful planning.

"If there are rooms or buildings for us to consolidate, then we'll absolutely do that. We own all our facilities. We don't pay any mortgages, so the last thing I want to do is inherit more debt just to consolidate," Hanna said.

Hanna said the additional local revenue from the increases millage rate could potentially help the district address teacher pay — an issue that remained front and center throughout the meeting.

"But now we need our community to step up. We are going to be forced locally to raise money by increasing the millage rate in order to do right by our teachers and our support staff," Hanna said.

At the meeting several educators told the board they were disappointed with the outcome of the failed negotiations regarding teacher pay and urged district leaders to continue prioritizing competitive salaries.

Hanna said district leaders share that disappointment. He added the budget addresses the district's immediate financial needs, and the district plans to continue discussing ways to reach all of the district's needs.

"We passed a budget to get us through 26-27. But again, this January we'll have those hard conversations about what can we continue to cut in order to accommodate this trend from the Florida legislature," Hanna said.

The district will host its final public hearing to adopt the final millage rates and budget on September 8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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