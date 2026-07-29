One suspect arrested, another sought in Valdosta Homicide

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — One suspect is in custody, and another remains on the run. Meanwhile, Valdosta police are asking residents to remain calm as detectives continue investigating Monday's deadly shooting at Prosper Azalea City apartments.

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One Suspect Arrested, One Still Sought in Valdosta Homicide as Police Urge Calm Amid Community Concerns

Police announced Wednesday that 18-year-old Bernard Foster Jr. was arrested without incident after detectives received information about his whereabouts in the Hudson Dockett area.

Authorities are still searching for 17-year-old Tevan Bivins, who investigators say should be considered armed and dangerous.

The two teenagers are wanted in connection with the July 27 shooting death of 29-year-old Christopher Moore, who police say was killed after an argument escalated into gunfire outside the apartment complex on East Park Avenue.

According to investigators, Moore and Foster allegedly exchanged gunfire during the confrontation before Bivins approached and also began shooting at Moore. Family members attempted to drive Moore to the hospital before officers intercepted the vehicle at the apartment complex entrance and began life-saving efforts. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have charged Foster and Bivins with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police: Call 911 if You See Bivins

While one suspect has been arrested, Police Chief Leslie Manahan said the investigation remains active and urged residents not to approach Bivins if they encounter him.

"If anybody does see Mr. Bivins, just call 911 immediately. Don't try to approach him. Let law enforcement take him into custody." Manahan said detectives have continued following every lead since the shooting and warned anyone against helping Bivins avoid arrest.

"If we find someone is aiding Mr. Bivins or keeping us from apprehending him, they can be charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon, which is itself a felony offense," she said.

Police Warn Against Retaliation

Beyond locating Bivins, Manahan said investigators are equally concerned about the possibility of retaliatory violence.

She urged family members and friends affected by the shooting to allow law enforcement to complete its investigation rather than seeking revenge.

"Retaliation doesn't do anything but give us more victims. It causes more grief for other family members, and it pulls our resources away from looking for the people we're trying to find."

The chief added that the shooting has affected more than just those directly involved.

Because the incident occurred in broad daylight at a busy apartment complex, many residents witnessed the violence firsthand.

Manahan encouraged anyone struggling emotionally after the shooting to seek counseling or utilize community resources.

Community Leader Calls for More Than Arrests

Valdosta City Councilwoman Sandra Tooley, whose district includes the East Park Avenue corridor, said residents have long dealt with violent crime in the area.

She believes stronger community involvement remains one of the best tools to prevent future violence.

"One thing about it, we've got to get more citizens to have an awareness—to see something, say something."Tooley acknowledged that many residents hesitate to report crimes out of fear of retaliation but said anonymous reporting can make a difference.

She also pointed to expanded police visibility and technology such as Flock safety cameras as helpful tools but said lasting solutions require addressing why young people become involved in violence in the first place.

"We don't have enough activities in the city," Tooley said. "Maybe if there were more things for young people to do, they wouldn't settle disagreements with guns."

She suggested expanding recreational programs, sports and community activities in neighborhoods experiencing persistent violence.

"We need to change the scenario over there. Maybe having more police presence, having games, having activities over there in that area—we've got to have them."

Crime Numbers Show Mixed Picture

The latest homicide has renewed conversations about crime throughout Valdosta.

While residents continue expressing concern following recent violent incidents, police statistics indicate overall crime has continued trending downward.

According to the Valdosta Police Department:

Part I crime decreased 2% from 2024 to 2025.

Officers investigated eight homicides in 2025 and cleared all eight cases, resulting in a 100% homicide clearance rate.

Detectives cleared 91% of aggravated assaults, well above the national average of 46.4%.

Officers cleared 81% of robberies, compared to the national average of 28.8%.

Calls for service have steadily declined over the past five years.

Police also report crime remains approximately 3% below the city's seven-year average, which officials attribute to proactive policing strategies and community engagement efforts.

Investigation Continues

Despite those statistics, investigators stress their immediate priority remains locating Bivins before another act of violence occurs.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted to the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606, through the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or online through the department's website.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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