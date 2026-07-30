Severe Storms Possible Today 7-30-2026

What: A Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon. The cold front from yesterday has become stationary over our area, and will continue to fire off storms, some of which could become severe.

When: General storms are possible through the morning. The severe storm risk will be from 12 P.M. to 7 P.M. followed by bands of rain and lingering thunder until 11 P.M.

Threats: Strong gusts from 40-60+ mph, heavy downpours which could cause localized flooding in low lying areas, and frequent lightning. The chances for tornadoes are very low.

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