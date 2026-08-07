Midday Update: Franklin County beach access dispute, Rebuilding after Terra Lake Heights closure, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, August 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Friday forecast.

1) Franklin County beach access dispute heads to court over erosion and easement lines. Plaintiffs Greg and Linda Struble are suing the St. George Plantation Owners Association to define easement lines in relation to beachfront properties.

Franklin County beach access dispute heads to court over erosion and easement lines

2) Terra Lake Heights mother finds community support after displacement from Tallahassee neighborhood. The displacement followed multiple unaddressed fire code violations and missed code compliance hearings by the property owner, which led the Tallahassee Fire Marshal to order residents to move out.

Terra Lake Heights mother finds community support after displacement from Tallahassee neighborhood

3) SW Georgia program helps first responders access critical info when someone can't communicate. The Georgia Department of Public Health is providing free Roth ID tags through its emergency preparedness program. The tags can include emergency contacts, medical information, and other details first responders may need.

Southwest Georgia emergency preparedness effort helps first responders access critical information when someone can't communicate

4) Valdosta utility bills delayed this month. The city's August billing cycle is being slightly extended while crews complete the transition to new utility software.

Valdosta utility bills delayed during software transition

5) Paul Renner and his vow to stay in Florida's gubernatorial race despite polling challenges. Paul Renner is escalating his attacks, warning Byron Donalds is unprepared and could cost Republicans the general election against Democrat David Jolly.

WFTS

6) Trump signs executive orders targeting birthright citizenship. President Trump signed two executive orders aimed at what his administration calls "birth tourism," including one that seeks to expand the categories of people ineligible for birthright citizenship.

Trump targets 'birth tourism' in latest executive orders

7) Weekend Forecast: As the daytime heating gets going, showers will start east and move in the westerly direction. Scattered showers will continue throughout the weekend, with most of the activity expected during the afternoon hours. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Scattered weekend showers (8/7/2026)

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