Tallahassee apartment complex owner had been warned about code issues years before evacuation order

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee renters were ordered to evacuate but city records show the owner had been warned about code violations for years.

City records show the owner of a Tallahassee apartment complex had been warned about code issues years before residents were ordered to evacuate.

The evacuation order came from the City of Tallahassee Fire Marshal after inspectors found multiple fire code violations. Residents were instructed on Feb. 20th to evacuate by March 2nd.

But according to the Tallahassee Municipal Code Enforcement Board, the problems at the property did not start this year.

Code enforcement documents show Case Number TCE222298 for Terra Lake Heights was formally scheduled for review on Feb. 21st, 2023. The case appeared again in Tallahassee Municipal Code Enforcement Board records on Aug. 15th, 2023.

It later went before a code magistrate for an initial hearing on Dec. 9th, 2025. Documents show the property owner failed to voluntarily comply with code enforcement requirements. The city says the owner was notified of the hearing on Sept. 5 through certified mail, hand delivery, or posting at the property. Records also show the owner did not attend.

Angela Ambers, a neighbor who lived at the complex for a year, says the evacuation came as a surprise, and she now only has temporary housing.

"I thank God that 211 emailed me last night and gave me a voucher for an Airbnb. The only thing I was thinking of was that really this is gonna affect a lot of people," Ambers said.

While Ambers has a temporary housing solution, many residents like her are now faced with the long-term challenge of finding storage.

"I have to come up with a deposit. You know how people don't have no availability, so I don't have no storage so I gotta tell my kids they gotta pick clothes, so we gotta leave a lot behind," Ambers said.

Leon County property records show the complex is owned by Terra Lake Heights LLC. Business filings link that company to a South Florida address in Pembroke Pines associated with Terra Equity Group and RDG Management.

ABC 27's Lentheus Chaney called both businesses and asked for comment on the situation. The person he spoke with said they do not manage the property, which is contrary to the information listed on their website. He was also told they could not comment on the matter from an ownership perspective.

As part of our review of property records, ABC 27 identified other Tallahassee properties connected to the same ownership network through separate limited liability companies. They include Oak Park Apartments on Columbia Drive and Dior Apartments on Dixie Drive. Commercial property records also show related companies tied to a shopping plaza on Sharer Road.

Ambers says she is grateful for the temporary housing for her and her children, but is still struggling to find a permanent place to live.

We'll continue following this story and will bring updates.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

