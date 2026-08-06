SW Georgia program helps first responders access critical info when someone can't communicate

DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Every second counts in an emergency — and for first responders in Decatur County, not having critical patient information when someone cannot communicate can make a life-or-death difference. Decatur County EMS says they respond to about 6,500 calls each year, and paramedics say it is a challenge they can face on the job

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Southwest Georgia emergency preparedness effort helps first responders access critical information when someone can't communicate

To help close that gap, the Georgia Department of Public Health is providing free Roth ID tags through its emergency preparedness program. The tags can include emergency contacts, medical information, and other details first responders may need.

Survival Flight paramedic Melodie Phillips said the tags are designed for people of all ages and conditions,

"It's preparing you for in case something does happen. Like, if a parent goes unresponsive and we have a child that's awake in the car and they're not wanting to speak to us, we have that kind of information on hand. That way, we know how to take care of you and them," Phillips said.

Phillips said having quick access to specific information can make all the difference in an emergency.

"It has their name and birthday, any kind of medical history, any kind of medications that they take. Things like that are so helpful in emergency situations for first responders. That way, we know how to take care of these children if something was to happen to them," Phillips said.

Emergency preparedness officials at the Georgia Department of Public Health said that while planning how to better serve southwest Georgia communities, they realized more resources were needed to help vulnerable populations — including children, people with disabilities, and those with medical conditions — during an emergency.

For Decatur County resident Pamela Simpson, the issue is personal. She thinks about her late mother, friends with health issues, and a relative who has seizures when she considers what could happen if a loved one could not communicate during an emergency.

"It could be a matter of life and death," Simpson said.

Simpson said situations where someone may not be able to communicate are exactly why preparation matters.

"The quicker they know how to address the issue at hand, it may save your life," Simpson said.

Residents in Southwest Georgia can obtain a free emergency ID tag by calling or visiting their closest health department. The resource is available to residents in all 14 southwest Georgia counties, including Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth counties.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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