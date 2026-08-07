WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A dispute over beach access on St. George Plantation in Franklin County is now before a judge, with a decision expected within a week.

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Franklin County beach access dispute heads to court over erosion and easement lines

Plaintiffs Greg and Linda Struble are suing the St. George Plantation Owners Association to define easement lines in relation to beachfront properties. They argue the original property lines and easements, established in the 1980s, are fixed and do not move with the shoreline.

Under their claim, a 100-foot beach access easement created at that time is now underwater due to beach erosion — making the easement non-existent. That would mean non-beachfront property owners who cross onto that area could be considered trespassers.

William J. Dunaway, the attorney representing the property owners, argued the easement's location was precisely established from the start.

"And he put it 100 feet above the then mean high water line. We know exactly where the then mean high water line is, because he expressly delineated every call, both the cardinal and the distance," Dunaway said.

Dunaway also argued that the plat itself does not shift as the waterline moves.

"Everything does not move with it. So, for instance, this Plat, as the Mean water line is eroding, meaning the water is coming further north, the entire Plat is not moving north with it," Dunaway said.

The St. George Plantation Owners Association disputes that interpretation, arguing the easement lines are open to interpretation as the mean high water line shifts. The association says the developer intended for the easement to be flexible.

David Theriaque, the attorney representing the association, argued the plat's design reflects that intent.

"The developer understood that water levels could change with time and intended for the easement to be flexible and traverse mean high water lines so that the easement would exist for the benefit of SGPOA owners, guests, and invitees in perpetuity," Theriaque said.

Theriaque also pointed to how the beachfront lots are defined.

"Each of the 18 platted, beachfront lots, including lots 8-9, has a southern boundary from the mean high water line of the Gulf of Mexico. The complaint is being argued as something different than was being argued today," Theriaque said.

Many neighbors packed the Franklin County Courthouse Thursday afternoon for the summary hearing. Among them was Gordon Adkins, a plantation resident who does not own beachfront property and would be directly affected by the outcome.

"It's always been my understanding that if I had a lot internally in the plantation that I could use the walk over and use and have beach access," Adkins said.

Adkins said the uncertainty has left residents unsure of their rights and is eager for a resolution.

"We need this decision because we're at a loss as to what our rights are," Adkins said.

He expressed hope that the case would be settled quickly and in favor of shared access.

"I love the plantation, and I believe it has a very good future. But I think this really is in the way, and it just needs to be resolved as quickly as possible. I believe that it should be beach access for all plantation members," Adkins said.

The judge did not issue a ruling at Thursday's hearing. He said he will have an order on the matter within about a week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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