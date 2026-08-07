Valdosta utility bills delayed this month as city transitions to new billing software system

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — City of Valdosta utility customers may notice a delay in their August bills, but city officials say there is no cause for concern.

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Valdosta utility bills delayed during software transition

The city's August billing cycle is being slightly extended while crews complete the transition to new utility software. During the transition, no late fees will be charged and utility services will not be disconnected for nonpayment.

Due to a high volume of customer calls, city officials are asking residents with billing questions to email utilitybill@valdostacity.com rather than calling. The city says email is the fastest way to get help with account balances, billing questions, customer portal information and other utility account issues.

Officials say they appreciate customers' patience and cooperation as they work through the software conversion and continue improving utility services.

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