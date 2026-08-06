NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A northwest Tallahassee mother displaced by the Terra Lake Heights closure is finding her footing again, thanks to a network of local organizations and community volunteers.

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Terra Lake Heights mother finds community support after displacement from Tallahassee neighborhood

After the Terra Lake Heights closure forced dozens of families from their homes, many were left starting from scratch. The displacement followed multiple unaddressed fire code violations and missed code compliance hearings by the property owner, which led the Tallahassee Fire Marshal to order residents to move out.

For Jennifer Merelan, the sudden move meant not only finding a new home but also replacing many of the items her family had to leave behind.

"It was devastating because what were we supposed to do within a week's time to move everything?" Merelan said.

Months later, Merelan says things began to turn around after she connected with Hope Florida and CarePortal, a network that links families with local churches and community partners.

"It's a lot of things that I didn't have anymore because you had to throw it away. They were able to get me some necessary items in the home that I needed. Furniture that was missing. Also, even uniform clothes for my son." Merelan said.

One of those partners was City Church. What started as a request for school supplies through CarePortal quickly grew into an ongoing relationship, with church members helping Merelan and her son connect to a broader support system.

Ashlyn Portero, For the City Director at City Church, said the organization hopes the outreach sends a clear message to families like Merelan's.

"We're hoping that that will just show her that there's a community of people who want to love her and support her and come around her," Portero said.

Portero says CarePortal allows vetted requests from families to be shared with local churches, allowing community members to meet immediate needs and build long-term relationships.

For Merelan, that support has made a tangible difference.

"It's almost like you can see the light at the end of the tunnel now because before it was like, what am I supposed to do?" Merelan said.

Portero says City Church's goal is to walk alongside families as they continue rebuilding their lives.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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