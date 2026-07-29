Midday Update: LCSB school budget latest, Leon County mail ballot processing underway, & more

Wednesday, July 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Wednesday Forecast: Our area is under an Extreme Heat Warning. We are in the mid 90s this midday and will warm a little more into the upper 90s by the late afternoon. There is also a threat for severe weather from 2:00-8:00 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Be Aware Of Heat And Storms Today (7-29-2026)

2) Leon County School Board approves tentative 2026-27 budget in 4-1 vote. The board is moving forward with a 5.343 mill tax rate and debated teacher pay and cuts.

Leon County School Board approves tentative 2026-27 budget in a 4-1 vote

3) Leon County mail ballot processing underway as thousands of voters return ballots. Long before the first results are released, election workers are busy verifying voter information, preparing accepted ballots for tabulation, tabulating them, and securing both the ballots and the results.

Leon County mail ballot processing underway as thousands of voters return ballots

4) Gadsden County approves property tax rate. Commissioners set the millage rate at 9.0000, meaning property owners will pay about $9 for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

Gadsden County approves property tax rate, warns of potential $5M loss from state exemption

5) Fishback demands Collins resign after winning Florida ballot fight. Fishback said he contacted Collins before a Tuesday news conference and accused the lieutenant governor of abusing his office.

Fishback demands Collins resign after winning Florida ballot fight

6) New $43.9m Lake Park Elementary opens in time for first day of school. After more than 60 years in its original building, the school is welcoming students into a modern, two-story campus designed to serve future generations.

New $43.9 Million Lake Park Elementary Opens Just in Time for the First Day of School

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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