An Extreme Heat Warning Has Been Issued (7-29-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — An EXTREME HEAT WARNING has been issued for our entire area from 11 A.M. till 8 P.M.

The heat index today will be around 110° to 115°. This morning the heat index is already in the 90s for many. The air temperature will be similar to yesterday in the upper 90s, some getting very close to 100° once again.

There is potential for another heat alert tomorrow, but a cooling trend begins today as a front approaches. Sadly this will include a severe weather threat. Check up on the latest for that threat here

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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