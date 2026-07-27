Severe Storms Possible Wednesday 7-29-2026

What: A Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will be the driving force behind the storm development. Hot air and high moisture content ahead of the front will provide extra energy for the front to use. It is possible the Storm Prediction Center upgrades this risk.

When: The severe storm risk will be from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. followed by bands of rain and lingering thunder until 11 P.M.

Threats: Strong gusts from 40-60+ mph, heavy downpours which could cause localized flooding in low lying areas, and frequent lightning. As of now an isolated tornado is possible, but the chances are very low.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.