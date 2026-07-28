New $43.9 Million Lake Park Elementary opens in time for first day of school

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Students at Lake Park Elementary won't just be starting a new school year—they'll be walking into a brand-new school.

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New $43.9 Million Lake Park Elementary Opens Just in Time for the First Day of School

After serving generations of students since opening in 1962, Lake Park Elementary is officially opening the doors to a new, two-story campus just in time for the first day of classes in Lowndes County.

The $43.9 million project has been three years in the making and features modern classrooms, collaborative learning spaces, updated technology, outdoor learning areas and a state-of-the-art media center. Once students have moved into the new building, crews will begin demolishing the original campus.

For Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sandra Wilcher, the project is especially meaningful.

"To see that come to life is something that I can't describe because not only do I know what it means to bring this together for the community, I know what it means to be a student in a building like this and how public education changes lives and gives opportunities to students that they wouldn't otherwise have," Wilcher said.

More than $5 million of the project's cost came from state funding, while the remainder was funded through local SPLOST dollars.

Lake Park Elementary Principal Jessica Stanley said the new building offers students learning spaces they've never had before.

"The large spaces, the media center—obviously the slide—is a huge selling point," Stanley said. "I just like that it's fun, it's inviting. We've put a lot of color on the walls."

School leaders say the new campus was designed not only to improve the educational experience but also to create an environment where students enjoy learning.

Although saying goodbye to the original school will be bittersweet, Wilcher said the investment reflects the district's commitment to students and the community.

"We know that when we support public education, we're supporting our community," Wilcher said. "We're giving opportunities to all students, and we also know that each of our schools has something unique to offer. We want our community to know that we want their children to come here."

Students will get their first look at the new Lake Park Elementary when classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 5, the first day of school for Lowndes County Schools.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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