NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thousands of Leon County voters have already returned their mail ballots, and election workers are now processing those votes ahead of Election Day.

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Leon County mail ballot processing underway as thousands of voters return ballots

Long before the first results are released, election workers are busy verifying voter information, preparing accepted ballots for tabulation, tabulating them, and securing both the ballots and the results.

Voting by mail remains a popular choice across the state. The University of Florida Election Lab reports more than 2.9 million mail ballots were returned during the 2024 general election.

Mark Earley, Leon County Supervisor of Elections, says more than 6,200 vote-by-mail ballots have been received so far in this primary election.

"That's about 20% of our vote by mail request for this early in the process. I think that's pretty good. In the summer months that's always the challenge getting voters here in Florida, but I think we're on par for maybe 30 to 35% turnout which I think statewide you know that's pretty good," Earley said.

For some voters, mail-in voting is the most practical way to take part in the election.

Susan Gage, who has lived in Tallahassee for 36 years, says she will be out of town on Election Day, so mailing her ballot gives her peace of mind that her vote will still be counted.

"I don't always mail in vote but this time I'm not gonna be around on Election Day. It's been really comforting as a Leon County citizen to know that, you know, I can depend upon the fact that my vote will count," Gage said.

A Leon County voter also noted the importance of mail-in voting for those who face physical barriers to reaching the polls.

"I know seniors I know disabled people so you know, there are people that physically it's hard for them to get to the polls and so this is the way that they can vote," the voter said.

No mail-in ballot results can be released until polls close, Earley said. The deadline to request a ballot is August 6, and it must be received by the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 18.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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