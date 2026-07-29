GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County commissioners approved a 9.0000 millage rate for the 2026-2027 fiscal year and cautioned that a proposed statewide homestead tax exemption could cost the county millions in revenue.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Gadsden County approves property tax rate, warns of potential $5M loss from state exemption

Commissioners set the millage rate at 9.0000, meaning property owners will pay about $9 for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

Leaders also reviewed the county's proposed budget, saying they are using 100% of their available funding to pay for county services in the coming year.

Gadsden County resident Derrick Elias said the county must find a way to fund the services residents want.

"But I always say this the strong will have to bear the affirmatives of the weak...We're just going to have to suck it up. If we want those type things in this county that we know we want to have it's going to take funding. Without the funding we won't be able to do it."

Commissioners also discussed the proposed statewide homestead tax exemption during the meeting. They said if it passes, Gadsden County could lose about $5 million in revenue in the first year and $7 million in the second year.

Leaders say losing that funding would create additional pressure on an already tight budget.

Gadsden County Chairman Eric Hinson said the county plans to seek community input before making any cuts.

"We're going to meet within the community and ask them what services do they think that wee need to cut so that can get their input cause they would know more. Do we have to reduce library times? Do we have to cut certain parks out? I'm hoping that don't happen but unfortunately we lose 5 million dollars in a fiscal constrained county it's really going to impact everyone."

The final county budget is scheduled to be adopted on Sept. 1, giving commissioners time to make any necessary adjustments before the new fiscal year begins. Between now and then, commissioners say they will continue holding budget workshops and listening to public input.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.