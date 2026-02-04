NEW DETAILS: Satellite images show a white truck in area where Ian Rogers truck was found

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — New satellite images reveal a white pickup truck found in the area where Ian Rogers work truck was found.

The images date as early as October 2nd, 2024, around 5 weeks after Rogers went missing. Rogers, who's from Crawfordville, went missing with his work truck on August 26th, 2024. These images come from Vantor, a spatial intelligence company.

After speaking with the Wakulla County Sheriff's office, they confirmed that the images are of that area.

Wakulla County neighborhood reporter Serena Davanzo will have more about these images and what Teresa Rogers, Ian's mother, had to say on their discovery.

