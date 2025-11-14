Ian Rogers' work truck found, a new lead in missing person case

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Ian Rogers, of Crawfordville, went missing with his work truck on August 26, 2024. Now his truck has been found.



The truck was found on Old Plank Road in Leon County, just south of Tram Road.

Authorities are still searching for Rogers.

Watch the video below to learn more about this case.

New lead in the Ian Rogers missing person case, his work truck has been found

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There's a new lead in the Ian rogers missing persons case. The work truck that went missing with him has been found. Authorities say that while the truck was found, they haven't found Ian.

On August 27, 2024, Ian Rogers was reported missing to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office. Since that time, neither Ian Rogers nor the vehicle he was operating had been located—until Sunday, November 9, 2025, shortly before 1:00 p.m., when the Dodge Ram 2500 was discovered in a remote wooded area off Old Plank Road, south of Tram Road in Leon County. Wakulla County Sheriff's Office

The 2019 white Dodge Ram 2500 that Ian was driving for work has been found, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office. It was found on Old Plank Road in Leon County, just south of Tram Road.

This was the first time the truck was seen since it was last spotted leaving the Tom Brown Park area on the corner of Connor Boulevard and Apalachee Parkway.

The sheriff's office said the truck appeared not to have been moved for some time. They have search crews looking for Ian in the area where the truck was located.

Ian was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a blue long-sleeve dry-fit shirt, a white undershirt with a design, tan cargo shorts, and brown work boots.

If anyone knows anything about this case, please reach out to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at (850) 745‑7100.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.