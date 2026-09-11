Florida State Attorney says community must step in before teens reach the courtroom

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — After a series of serious shootings involving teenagers in Tallahassee, State Attorney Jack Campbell says the justice system can and will hold young people accountable — but warns that community intervention must come much earlier.

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State attorney says community must step in before teens reach the courtroom

"Once you pull the trigger, my options are very limited," Campbell said.

Campbell says when a juvenile's crime and conduct reach a point the juvenile system can no longer adequately handle, the case can move to adult court. But he says the best chance to change a young person's direction may come before either system is involved.

"Grab a kid, even if you don't have a kid, even if your kids are grown. I need some adults to spend time with these youth. Once they're 14 and 15 and they've gone, they've already started committing these crimes, I think it's often too late," Campbell said.

Recent cases in the Tallahassee area illustrate what can happen when early intervention doesn't occur.

18-year-old Jeray Ellis Junior was arrested this week in connection with a May shooting on Chapel Drive. Another 18-year-old, Gavin Yates-Lyons, died in that attack and two other people were hurt.

Last year, Jakhari Williams was 17 when he was accused of opening fire on I-10 near Thomasville Road. Two people were shot in the head. Prosecutors charged Williams as an adult with eight felonies, including attempted murder.

After gunfire at Governor's Square Mall last weekend, police arrested three teens. The youngest was just 14, and a 15-year-old is now facing attempted murder charges.

The numbers show how many young people are already entering Florida's justice system. A Florida Department of Juvenile Justice report shows more than 26,000 young people were arrested statewide between July 2024 and June 2025. More than 17,000 were between 15 and 17 years old.

Nationwide, the CDC says firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens.

Local groups are working to bring more people into the conversation. They have organized a community forum on youth violence for September 15 in Downtown Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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