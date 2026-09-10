18-year-old arrested in Tallahassee parking garage shooting that left other teen dead

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly May parking garage shooting that left another teen dead and two other people injured, Tallahassee police said Wednesday.

Jeray Ellis Jr. was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, police said, following an "extensive investigation" into the May 24 shooting that left 18-year-old Gavin Yates-Lyons.

According to police, the investigation revealed that multiple groups had gathered "for an unsanctioned pop-up party when gunfire erupted on several floors."

"Evidence indicates Yates-Lyons had just arrived at the parking garage when the shooting began and was struck by gunfire while attempting to leave the area," officials saids in the announcement. "Ellis, believing the vehicle was occupied by the person he was targeting, fired at it."

The investigation began just after 5 a.m. when officers heard gunfire coming from the area of Chapel Drive and Call Street. When police arrived at the parking garage at 411 Chapel Drive, they found evidence of a shooting in multiple areas of the garage, officials said.

Three people who had been injured were taken to the hospital, and Yates-Lyons died about a week later. according to police The other victims were treated and released.

“Cases like this require patience, persistence and attention to detail,” said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell. “This arrest is the result of months of diligent investigative work and our detectives’ commitment to finding answers for the victims and their families. While an arrest cannot undo the loss experienced by a family, we hope it represents an important step toward justice and accountability.”

The investigation remains active, and police asked anyone with information to contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

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