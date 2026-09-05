TPD investigating potential shooting at Governor's Square Mall

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee police officers are investigating a potential shooting at Governor's Square Mall.

Multiple neighbors reported hearing gunshots inside the building.

Police announced their investigation Saturday afternoon and said they had not found anyone on scene who was hurt by gunfire.

Police say the mall went on lockdown for a time. It has since reopened.

They're urging anyone with more information to call 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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