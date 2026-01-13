"A wonderful thing": Rural communities look to use new state funding to improve water systems, roads

GRETNA, Fla. (WTXL) — New state funding will help rural communities like Gretna upgrade aging water systems, improve roads, and stimulate economic growth.



Aging water systems in rural communities have struggled to meet demand, and recent hurricanes have made the problem worse.

A recent state investment will fund new wells, water mains, and infrastructure improvements in cities like Gretna.

18 million secured for rural communities in the Big Bend

Picture small businesses along our rural roads. Now imagine millions of dollars flowing their way helping them to expand.

Well, that's exactly what local leaders are saying are happening here with an $18 million investment aimed at creating jobs, expanding opportunities and strengthening our community.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Gadsden County, with how the funding could help local minority businesses thrive in our community.

For years, rural communities in our area have faced a silent challenge: water systems that sometimes can't keep up with demand.

The issue can put safety and economic growth at risk, but that's about to change.

"Now knowing that, with this investment, we're only increasing our ability, our reliance and our capacity to deliver is just a wonderful thing," Gretna City Manager Antonio Jefferson said.

Thanks to $18 million in funding from the state, cities like Gretna will be able to update worn-down roads and update their water systems, changes that will improve quality of life for the whole community.

"We've managed to secure this funding so that we can make large investment in our water system. So our main project is we're going to construct some new wells as well as build or construct the 12-inch water main from those wells to the city and on Highway 12 and I-10," Jefferson said.

One local business owner, Dexter Wright at First Class Cuts told me, having quality, reliable water helps keep the doors open. It also keeps customers safe.

"As a barber shop and salon, water is an important part for my services, especially with me doing some chemical services, or just doing the regular services of treating scalps and doing the washing conditioning. So if I have chemicals in a client's head that can sometimes be harmful, I need water to be flowing so I can actually provide my clients with the adequate service to make sure that I don't cause any harm," Wright said.

For families, it means peace of mind, for local entrepreneurs it is a chance to expand, create jobs, and move from home-based operations to Main Street storefronts.

"Because at the end of the day, that's what's going to attract the business community. They need to know that this community, this city specifically provides safe and reliable services," Jefferson said.

As the 2026 Legislative session begins, Jefferson says Tuesday's Legislators Meet and Greet could be an opportunity for local business owners to speak directly with lawmakers and advocate for policies supporting economic growth and prosperity.

In Gadsden County, Lyric Sloan, ABC 27.

