DeSantis announces $167.5M in infrastructure funding for 34 rural communities Wednesday

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday an additional $167.5 million in awards to improve infrastructure in 34 small and rural communities across Florida. The release states the funding comes from the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Infrastructure Repair Program and the Rural Infrastructure Fund, targeting areas impacted by 2023 and 2024 storms, including Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene, Milton, and the 2024 North Florida Tornadoes.

The announcement comes as Florida continues to demonstrate economic strength, with nearly 590,000 new businesses created in 2025 alone and more than 70,000 private sector jobs added during the year. The state has maintained an unemployment rate of 4.2%, below the national average of 4.6%, for 61 consecutive months.

Taylor County receives largest allocation

Taylor County will receive nearly $36 million, the largest single allocation in the announcement. The release says the City of Perry will get $25 million for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements, including $12 million to construct a new parallel treatment train for enhanced operational resilience during future storms.

The county will also receive funding for road repairs in Steinhatchee, construction of a special needs emergency shelter, and planning for a commercial seafood facility. Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Taylor County will receive $4.4 million to install emergency power systems and modernize communications and water treatment systems.

Major projects across rural Florida

Other significant awards include the following:



Big Bend Water Authority ($4,514,185) – to repair and replace critical water mains in Steinhatchee, Florida and Jena, Florida.

– to repair and replace critical water mains in Steinhatchee, Florida and Jena, Florida. Cedar Key Water and Sewer District

$7,349,280 – to construct and harden the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District potable water system. $4,124,017 – to harden the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District Wastewater Treatment Facility.

City of Carrabelle ($2,569,775) – to repair damages and harden Carrabelle’s Sanitary Sewer Collection and Treatment Systems.



– to repair damages and harden Carrabelle’s Sanitary Sewer Collection and Treatment Systems. City of Gretna ($7,156,377) – to rehabilitate and upgrade the city’s production wells, the foundation of the municipal water supply system.



– to rehabilitate and upgrade the city’s production wells, the foundation of the municipal water supply system. City of Monticello ($14,158,044) – to rehabilitate or replace deteriorated lift stations and force mains, install permanent standby generators at critical sites, elevate and harden electrical and mechanical components and integrate systems monitoring to improve storm response.



– to rehabilitate or replace deteriorated lift stations and force mains, install permanent standby generators at critical sites, elevate and harden electrical and mechanical components and integrate systems monitoring to improve storm response. City of Port St. Joe ($25,000,000) – to rebuild and strengthen the wastewater treatment facility by upgrading current infrastructure.



– to rebuild and strengthen the wastewater treatment facility by upgrading current infrastructure. Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners ($1,298,634) – to install updated drainage systems that are underperforming or have been damaged in previous storms.

Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners ($1,200,000) – to restore and provide needed improvements to Hamilton County’s sole sheltering facility.

Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners ($1,382,403) – to restore and harden the drainage and roadway system that serves residents, school buses, agriculture, and emergency vehicles.

Levy County Board of County Commissioners

$1,107,015 – to eliminate a severe safety hazard, restore essential recreational and tourism access, and increase resiliency for this vulnerable coastal location. $358,000 – to complete a Fire Emergency Response and Control Project—ensuring reliable emergency services in one of the county’s most vulnerable and hazard-prone regions.



Liberty County Board of County Commissioners ($1,500,000) – to improve, repair, and resurface the Bristol Boat Ramp to ensure safe access, mitigate environmental damage, and enhance long-term resiliency.



– to improve, repair, and resurface the Bristol Boat Ramp to ensure safe access, mitigate environmental damage, and enhance long-term resiliency. Madison County Board of County Commissioners ($8,000,000) – to construct the Madison County Special Needs Shelter at the Madison County Emergency Operations Shelter.



– to construct the Madison County Special Needs Shelter at the Madison County Emergency Operations Shelter. Town of Cross City

$32,062,208 – to build a new wastewater treatment plant and repair the sewer lines in the city. $5,708,267 – to improve and upgrade stormwater drainage by installing elliptical reinforced concrete piping along the streets, further collecting stormwater into the main drainage ditch alongside US Highway 19.

Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners ($2,822,481) – to design and construct a project to line manholes, gravity sewer, and tie-ins in the Panacea Shores Units residential subdivision's central wastewater system.

The release states this announcement follows a previous $311 million in infrastructure awards to 37 Florida communities, bringing the total recent investment in community infrastructure improvements to nearly $479 million.

