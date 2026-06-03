NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee police warn parents after an 18-year-old was killed at an unsanctioned pop-up party. TPD has responded to 5 similar events in two weeks.

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Tallahassee teen killed at pop-up party as police warn parents about unsanctioned events

A dangerous summer trend is raising new concerns for police and parents in Tallahassee after an 18-year-old died following a shooting at an unsanctioned pop-up party.

The Tallahassee Police Department says large crowds gathered at an apartment complex for the unsanctioned event before gunfire broke out. Investigators say the shooting claimed the life of Gavin R. Yates-Lyons.

Since school let out May 22nd, TPD has responded to at least 5 unsanctioned parties in just two weeks, according to Detective Michael Carter.

"Just because it's an event that's popular online or just because everybody's going, that doesn't mean it's safe," Carter said.

Carter says many of these pop-up parties are organized online and can attract hundreds of people in a short period of time. He says many of those events lack security, adult supervision, or any type of safety plan. Alcohol, drugs, fights, and weapons can quickly turn these gatherings dangerous, Carter said.

"If you see an argument happening, if you see someone fighting, or if you see things escalate, you need to leave, call law enforcement, go the other way," Carter said.

Adrian Dickey, a parent of three children ages 5, 13, and 20, says social media has a major influence on young people, but believes old-fashioned parenting still matters.

"Do what we tell you to do not what your friends tell you to do. Make sure you're not being pressured to do something, and if you feel uncomfortable, definitely go speak to an adult," Dickey said.

Dickey says he hopes TPD continues monitoring social media to help stay ahead of these events before they escalate.

TPD is encouraging parents to monitor their teens' social media activity, know where they are going, and ask questions about who is hosting events and whether security will be present.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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