TPD: 18-year-old dies after shooting at unsanctioned pop-up party in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Gavin R. Yates-Lyons, 18, died May 30th from injuries he sustained in a shooting that happened May 24th near Chapel Drive and Call Street in Tallahassee.

Tallahassee Police Department says officers heard shots fired in the area just before 5:00 a.m. and responded to the scene, where they found Yates-Lyons suffering from a life-threatening injury and two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital.

TPD says additional units located several crime scenes and multiple pieces of evidence at the scene. The shooting appears to have resulted from an unsanctioned pop-up party.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains open and active.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

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